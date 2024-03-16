Seeking to lead a healthier and more active lifestyle, creating a home gym has become an increasingly popular option. Having a space dedicated to exercise that, in addition to providing comfort and flexibility, can help you maintain a regular training routine, don't miss out on a great option that has Mama Lucha for you, with a discount and payment flexibility for small payments so you can train.

Therefore, by seeking to meet the needs of all its clients, Bodega Aurrera offers an unmissable opportunity for those who want to take their training to the next level. The Athletic Works MTDP-7081 Multifunctional Gym, which usually has a Starting at $6,799, it's now available for just $4,999.

To be able to equip your home with everything you need for your training sessions, the company whose motto is to be the Champion of low prices, 'Mamá Lucha' allows you to purchase this device with up to 20 months without interest of $249.95 so you can create a space of personalized training in your home and take another step towards a healthier and more active lifestyle.

Characteristics:

⦿ This multifunctional gym is perfect for full-body exercises, thanks to its versatile design and different training options.

⦿ With a preacher bench and a variety of weights weighing up to 100 lbs, you'll be able to work all muscle groups and achieve your fitness goals from the comfort of your home.

⦿ Includes everything you need to start training immediately.

⦿ Includes weights of different sizes, a user manual and a warranty certificate for your peace of mind.

⦿ Manufacturing material: steel and plastic