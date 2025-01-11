After the carousel of great draws with the Christmas and Children’s Lottery, Spain is preparing to receive this January 11 Extraordinary Winter Draw 2025 of the National Lottery. This quote, much less known, is not without emotion, it shares 1.5 million euros per series.

With tickets at 15 euros, available for sale until a few hours before the start of the Winter Draw of National Lotteryit is one more opportunity to get a good pinch and relief from our finances.

What time is the Extraordinary Winter Draw?

The appointment is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. (peninsular time) in the emblematic Drawing Room of State Lotteries and Betting. The draw is estimated to last only a few minutes and can be followed through 20Minutos.es.

The prizes of the Winter Draw on January 11