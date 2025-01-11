Fnac temporarily closes its iconic store in Callao, in the center of Madrid, this Saturday, January 11, for renovations, with the aim of improving the consumer experience and plans to reopen it during the last quarter of this year, according to a statement.

Specifically, the firm has specified that while the renovation of the space lasts, purchases can continue to be made normally through its online store, as well as the rest of the stores in Madrid: Goya, Madrid Río, Parquesur, Plaza Norte, La Gavia, Majadahonda and Torrejón.

In this way, the online orders placed before closing They can be picked up at Fnac Callao until Saturday, and from that date on, they will be available for pickup at Fnac Goya, the closest store. In addition, changes and returns will also be managed in the latter.

Fnac had occupied the entirety of this emblematic building in the center of Madrid since 1993, using around 40% of its space as commercial space, allocating the rest to warehouses, evacuation routes and technical areas. In the new premises, with a surface area of ​​nearly 4,000 square meters, 70% of the spaces will be used for commercial space.

Fnac Spain reiterates that from today it is working to offer in Callao a completely renovated storewhich will offer an innovative experience, adapted to the new needs of its clients.