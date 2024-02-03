The Savoys mourn the death of Vittorio Emanuele, who passed away this morning in Geneva at the age of 86: the announcement from the Royal House

He passed away in the early hours of this morning Victor Emmanuel of Savoy. The son of Umberto II, the last King of Italy, died just days shy of his 87th birthday. An official statement from the Royal House of Savoy announced this.

The news of the death of Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy is very breaking news, Duke of Savoy And Prince of Naples, son of the last King of Italy Umberto II and Maria José. The royal passed away to his home in Geneva, peacefully and surrounded by the affection of his loved ones. An official note from the Royal House of Savoy announced his death. Here are the words written in the press release:

At 7.05 this morning, 3 February 2024, His Royal Highness Vittorio Emanuele, Duke of Savoy and Prince of Naples, surrounded by his family, passed away peacefully in Geneva. The place and date of the funeral will be communicated as soon as possible.

Born in Naples on 12 February 1937 to Re Umberto II and from Maria JoseVittorio Emanuele was a member of the Savoy family and, since 1983, pretender to the throne of Italy, in dispute since 2006 with the dynastic line of Aimone of Savoy-Aosta.

Since 1946, the year in which a referendum sanctioned the victory of the Republic, it has lived in exile until 15 March 2003, when the XIII provision prohibiting the return of male descendants to Italy was cancelled. That year he returned to Italy after 57 years of exile.

After a long and conflicted engagement that lasted over 10 years, on 11 January 1970 in a civil ceremony and on 7 October 1971, he married Marina Ricolfi Doria, a former Swiss water skier of Italian origins. From her, on 22 June 1972, he had her only son, Emanuele Filiberto.

Throughout his life the Duke of Savoy was linked to several judicial scandals. Such as the death of the German student Dirk Hamerwhich took place on 18 August 1978. In November 1991, after a long and bitter legal battle, he was acquitted of the murder charge and sentenced to 6 months suspended for illegal possession of a firearm.