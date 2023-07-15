Carlos Alcaraz will play his second Grand Slam final on the British grass at Wimbledon against ‘coconut’ Novak Djokovic. The Murcian easily defeated the world number 3, Daniil Medvedev, in the semifinals. The winner of the match, in addition to being crowned champion, will have the prize of being the number 1 in the world next Monday. Alcaraz leads ‘Nole’ by 80 points.

‘Carlitos’ has been feeling more comfortable with the passing of the days on this surface and the Murcian’s wishes have come true. “It would be amazing to play a final at Wimbledon, even better if it’s against Novak [Djokovic]», Said the Murcian after his second round match. After a quiet debut against Chardy, who retired as a professional tennis player at the end of that match, Alcaraz defeated the Frenchman Alexander Müller and the Chilean Nicolás Jarry to reach the second week of competition. Last Monday he took down Matteo Berrettini, a finalist at Wimbledon 2021, he continued his path dodging Holger Rune to reach the penultimate step and crush Medvedev.

Number 1 and number 2 in the world will meet for the first time in a final. In direct confrontations, Spanish and Serbian are tied at one. The two times they have dueled, the match has taken place on clay and in the semifinals. Carlos defeated Novak at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open and Djokovic beat Alcaraz at this year’s Roland Garros, in a match in which the Murcian suffered cramps caused by nerves and tension.

«I cramped from the nerves and the tension of playing with a legend. He pushes you to the limit during the match. If someone plays against Djokovic and says that he doesn’t notice tension, he is lying to you. I have to learn the lesson for next time. The tension has taken its toll on me after two very hard sets », related Alcaraz after his defeat on the Parisian clay.

If Novak Djokovic lifted the golden trophy this Sunday it would equal two records. The first would be to tie with Roger Federer as the tennis player with the most Wimbledon in his showcase. The Serb has seven trophies compared to eight for the Swiss. The other would be to match the tennis player Margaret Court as the players with the most Grand Slams in history with 24 each.

In this edition, ‘Nole’ has only dropped two sets against Rublev and Hurkacz. He made his debut against Pedro Cachín, defeated Australian Thompson and reached the round of 16 after defeating the legend Stan Wawrinka in the third round. The Pole and the Russian were his victims in the following matches and in the semifinals he gave no option to the promising Italian tennis player, Jannik Sinner.

