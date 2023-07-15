“The world really is a very dangerous place and we need to have people like the FBI to protect us,” says the American actor via Zoom. Dylan McDermottabout the premiere of the fourth season of the series ‘FBI: most wanted’ (Universal TV, 10:40 p.m.).

McDermott, whose face became known for his role as the lawyer Bobby Donnell in ‘The Practice’ and with his roles in the first two seasons of ‘American horror story’, he talks to La República about this spin off, which follows the adventures of the special force in charge of locating the most dangerous criminals in the United States, and his leading character : the agent remy scott.

The fourth season deals squarely with the death of innocents at the hands of deranged men who use weapons indiscriminately. “Every time I read something about it, I find it an absolute tragedy. I wish I knew exactly how to fix it, but unfortunately I can’t. Obviously, there is a lot of armed violence in the world, particularly in the United States. It’s sad, it breaks my heart, and the show shows those stories that aren’t far from where they’re actually taking place and what things would be like if the FBI didn’t exist. It is a sad reality, but I have always felt that, despite everything, there is still more good than bad in the world,” he reflects.

In this new session, in addition to dealing with complicated cases, the agent remy scott he will be tormented by the death of his brother. “I think in this specific season, he’s being led by some new evidence that has surfaced about the murder of his brother. That was great to play because, despite having been working on all these cases, they bring in this ghost that he had to bury.”

For McDermott, his role has left him with a lot. “The characters end up teaching you things and he (Scott) has taught me a lot. That’s one of the great things about being an actor, you live many lives in one life: You can be a soldier, a policeman, a criminal, a doctor, a lawyer, and playing Scott has taught me about compassion, honor, truth, justice. That’s the fun part, we actors are learning and entering a world that we never thought we were going to enter, we see people, crimes, psychological disorders. It’s infinite”.

He also considers why the series is so successful: “We need more heroes in the world. That’s one of the reasons why’FBI: wanted‘ is successful. The world is a complex thing we do not always feel that there is justice. Maybe the bad guy isn’t caught in the real world, but in a series like ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ there is a crime, a hunt and a capture. And that makes people feel better. So the world is fine, it’s a story you can see and say: ‘Okay, the world isn’t as horrible as I thought it was’”.

Speaking of the real world, now that the addition of the actors to the writers’ and screenwriters’ strike in Hollywood has been officially declared, the interpreter opines: “I agree with the writers, I think they need to be protected. Definitely with artificial intelligence, the writers’ filter is at stake, it has to be fixed, regulated somehow. Writers should be revered, there are many things to work on. Hopefully this all gets resolved and people feel like they take something away from this.”