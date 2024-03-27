Monday, March 25, 2024
The trial of Jesus will be represented today in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento
The trial of Jesus, who decided more than two thousand years ago to die on the cross to save men, will be staged this Wednesday, at 5:45 p.m., on the stage installed in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. The representation of the Lavatory of Pilate has become a traditional event on Holy Wednesday. The representation, integrated among the events of the big day of the California Brotherhood, presents the deliberations of the Roman governor regarding the detainees, among whom are the two main characters: Barabbas and Christ. During the staging, attendees will have the opportunity to express their preferences about who should be crucified, as reflected in the sacred scriptures.
Magna Procession of the Holy Christ of the Arrest (California Brotherhood)
Itinerary
Departure and pickup: Parish Church of Santa María de Gracia
21.00- Air, Canyon, Mayor, Plaza San Sebastián, Puertas de Murcia, Soap shops, San Roque, Carmen, Santa Florentina, Plaza Juan XXIII, Park, Plaza Puerta de la Serreta, Serreta, Charity, Plaza de la Inmaculada, Duque, Plaza de San Ginés, San Francisco, Campos, Jara, Aire, Church of Santa María de Gracia.
Order and composition of the procession
1. Scripts
2. Representation of the Brotherhood (Female Third of the Arrest)
3. Brotherhood Badge Throne
4. Group of Grenadiers
5. Third and Holy Supper Throne
6. Third and Throne The Washing of the Feet
7.Third and Throne Prayer in the Garden
8. Tercio and Osculo Throne
9. Third Arrest, Table of the Brotherhood and Throne of Arrest
11. Group of the Armed Forces of the Capture (Roman Soldiers)
12. Throne Allegory of the Angel, Third and Throne Judgment of Jesus
13.Third and Repentance Throne of Saint Peter
14.Third and Throne Flagellation
15. Third and Crowning of Thorns Throne
16. Third and Throne Sentence of Jesus
17. Third and Throne of Saint James the Apostle
18. Third and Throne of Saint Peter the Apostle
19. Third and Throne of Saint John the Evangelist
20. Third and Throne of the Holy Virgin of the First Sorrow
21. Artillery Picket
