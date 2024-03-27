The trial of Jesus will be represented today in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento

The trial of Jesus, who decided more than two thousand years ago to die on the cross to save men, will be staged this Wednesday, at 5:45 p.m., on the stage installed in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. The representation of the Lavatory of Pilate has become a traditional event on Holy Wednesday. The representation, integrated among the events of the big day of the California Brotherhood, presents the deliberations of the Roman governor regarding the detainees, among whom are the two main characters: Barabbas and Christ. During the staging, attendees will have the opportunity to express their preferences about who should be crucified, as reflected in the sacred scriptures.