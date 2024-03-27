The Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena at the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations at Dubai Police, in cooperation with police stations in Dubai, arrested 202 beggars in the first half of the holy month of Ramadan, as part of the anti-begging campaign launched by the Dubai Police General Command in cooperation with strategic partners represented by the General Department. The Residency and Foreigners Affairs Department in Dubai, the Dubai Municipality, and the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of preserving the civilized image of the country by combating and preventing the crime of begging.

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena at the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, said that the anti-begging campaign is considered one of the successful campaigns launched by the Department in cooperation with strategic partners, and contributes to reducing the number of beggars annually due to the strict and resolute measures taken against the caught beggars, indicating In the first half of Ramadan, the campaign resulted in the arrest of 202 beggars, including 112 males and 90 females.

Brigadier Ali Al Shamsi confirmed that most of those arrested came on a visit visa, and others are residents and violators of the residency law who are exploiting this holy month to make money and make a quick profit, indicating that immediately after their arrest, legal measures will be taken against them.

Brigadier Ali Al Shamsi explained that Dubai Police annually develops an integrated security plan to combat begging in cooperation with partners, by intensifying patrols in places where beggars are expected to be present, pointing out that the phenomenon of begging threatens the security of society, harms the image of the state, and distorts its civilized appearance.

He pointed out that the problem of begging is linked to serious consequences, including the commission of some crimes such as theft and pickpocketing, in addition to the exploitation of children, the sick, and people of determination in begging to achieve illegal gains. He pointed out that there are official bodies, bodies, and charities that anyone can turn to to request financial assistance or to obtain ” Fasting breakfast” and others.

Brigadier Ali Al Shamsi confirmed that there are people who explain their begging as a result of their need for money, and this matter is illegal and is punishable by law. He called on members of society to contribute positively with the security services in reducing the phenomenon of begging, by donating their charity funds to charitable organizations and associations, so that They ensure that it reaches the poor and needy, and that they do not cause the spread of crimes committed by beggars under the guise of begging.

Brigadier Al Shamsi also called for not responding to beggars’ begs, or dealing with them with feelings of compassion and sympathy for their appearance, and to assist police agencies by immediately reporting any beggar spotted anywhere on the call center (901) or through the “Police Eye” service available on the smart application. Dubai Police, in addition to the E-Crime platform, which is concerned with receiving reports from members of the public related to electronic crimes in a smooth and easy manner through the link www.ecrime.ae .