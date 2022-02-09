BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that the called DLC is available from today Brain Eater Pack for SCARLET NEXUS, third and final downloadable content of the title’s Season Pass. This DLC adds the new to the story Episode Karen: Unknown Historyset in the 1996 year of the game universe.

In addition, thefree update 1.07 which adds the difficulty “Very difficult“And the modality Photo. You will find more details below the presentation trailer.

Note: in the images provided by the publisher we can also see those that look like two box sets that contain the animated series that accompanied the launch of the game, but at the moment we have no news about it.

SCARLET NEXUS is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PCalso through the subscription service Game Pass. Here you find our review.

SCARLET NEXUS – DLC Pack 3 and update 1.07

Available the "Brain Eater Pack" and the free update 1.07 for SCARLET NEXUS The "Brain Eater Pack" is the third and final DLC of the Season Pass, adding more content to the story with Episode Karen: Unknown History. Set in 1996 in the same world as SCARLET NEXUS, the DLC allows players to witness the lost story of Karen Travers through four cinematic and unlockable sequences by overcoming various challenges. Among these, the player will have to face a new enemy in the Vision Simulator introduced in the latest update. It is recommended that you finish both campaigns before tackling the new DLC, as the episodes contain spoilers that reveal the real motivation of the game's main antagonist. Players will also be able to access two new costume sets: the Guardian Attire Setbased on Karen's suit and created by concept artist Tamami Ishikawa, and theHeir Attire Set by Masakazu Yamashiro, author of the monsters that roam New Himuka. Also in the third DLC, a new "Status Aliment Resister" plugin is included that can be unlocked directly from the store and will give a twist to your next battles. In addition to the DLC, the free update 1.07 is also available, which adds the new difficulty level "Very Hard" where the damage taken is double the Normal difficulty, while the damage dealt is 0.6 times higher. There will also be new challenges and rewards awaiting players, as well as a new gift for their team! Finally, the free update also includes the highly requested Photo mode, which will ensure a truly unique experience where fans can share their vision of the Brain Punk world of SCARLET NEXUS. SCARLET NEXUS is available for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment