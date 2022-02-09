The link between Lando Norris and McLaren has been solid since 2017, the year of his inclusion – just seventeen – in the English team’s young driver program. The Bristol driver was accompanied in Formula 3 and Formula 2 by the historic British team, which tailored a route for him to then arrive in Formula 1 in the 2019 season, at just nineteen years old. And Norris did not look disfigured, proving to be a clear talent on the rise and managing to keep up with highly experienced teammates, such as Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo. His growth has been sunny, so much so that he culminated in the four podiums and pole position collected last season, which gave him sixth place in the drivers’ standings with 160 points to his credit.

With three seasons behind him, and having signed the renewal until 2025, Norris’ stay in Woking will touch seven consecutive seasons. The satisfaction of the McLaren standard bearer is palpable: “Teams are made up of people and here I feel at home. I grew up in this team and I feel part of an important journey, which we are all making together. Another big step forward was made in 2021, both in my career and in the team’s performance and I feel that here we have all the commitment and investment necessary to be contenders for victories and titles in the future. All this gives me one huge confidence for the future, and therefore it was one natural decision that of extending our relationship for the next few seasons “.