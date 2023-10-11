The Italian Nicolo Fagiolomidfielder Juventus, is being investigated by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office for alleged bets on illegal platforms that could lead to a three-year penalty and a financial fine of at least 25,000 euros.

Almost no time to digest the French case Paul Pogbapositive for testosterone, ‘Juve’ continues to deal with extra-sports cases, which have followed him since the hectic last season.

The problem of the youth squad

In this case it is Fagioli (2001), one of the youngest members of the squad and a youth player of the club who made the leap to the first team last season and confirmed himself as great insurance for the Italian coach’s midfield. Massimiliano Allegriwhich could now lose up to three years, if the facts are confirmed.

And it is that in the Sports Code of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC)specifically in article 24, states that regardless of their role within the sport, this type of action is prohibited.

“To the subjects of the federative regime, managers, partners and card-carrying members of clubs belonging to the professional sector to place or accept bets, directly or indirectly, even from persons authorized to receive them, related to the results of official matches organized within the framework of the FIGC, FIFA and UEFA,” reads the article.

The investigation, according to local media, began a few months ago and is now trying to clarify whether the player really committed the crime and, if so, what he specifically bet on.

The report that made the opening of the investigation official reached the FIGC at the end of August, so the Federation was already aware.

