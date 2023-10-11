PS5 “Slim” has finally been announced: as we reported in our article yesterday, the console will not simply undergo a change of look, but instead there will be numerous changes expected for this new model.

In this article we will see all that has been revealed on the new version of the PS5, going from the body to the performance up to the extras that can be purchased separately.

The dimensions: smaller? No

When we think of the “Slim” version of a console, we automatically imagine that this version will be smaller in size, and it is almost entirely true also with regards to the new PS5 model: the new version with disc drive is lower and shorter , but twice as deep compared to the model put on the market in 2020.

The dimensions, to be exact, are as follows: the new model presents 358mm wide, 96mm high and 216mm deepcompared to the 390x260x104 mm of the old model.

With regard to the Digital model we have the following dimensions: 358x80x216 mm versus the previous and bulky 390x260x92 mm. We can state that, in both cases, the shape of the console is “slimming”but the decrease in volume does not seem to have much impact on the possibility of positioning it in “impossible” places.

Il Peso: a “Lite” version of the console

As for weight, there is no trick or deception: the new version of PS5 with disc reading unit weighs approximately 20% less of the model currently on the market. In fact, it goes from 4.5 to 3.2 kilos.

As for the Digital Editionwe go from 3.9 kilos to 2.6: a feather, more than a console, but let’s take into account the fact that this evaluation does not include theremovable disk reading drive.



What can be purchased separately?

When the new model of the console is put on the market (and let’s remember, it will replace the old model) we will be able to purchase three different types of more or less useful accessories:

The vertical pedestal: contrary to what was seen in the “Standard” PS5, where the pedestal supplied in the package containing the console could be adapted for both vertical and horizontal positioning, the new PS5 will only include a horizontal stand in the box, while the one to hold the console vertically it will have to be purchased separately (it will cost 29.99 euros in Europe).

The disc reader unit (Digital Edition only): As for the Digital Edition, the much rumored has finally been introduced disc player which can be purchased separately and “attached” to the console. The price of this instrument will be 120 euros.

Colorful shells: in addition to the classic white color, Sony has announced that colored bodies will soon be available for its PS5 “Slim” console. The price of these bodies will be equal to 54.99 euros and we will know something more about the colors selected and their launch on the market during 2024.

Release date and price in Italy

The release date is still missing definitive of the product: as reported by PlayStation Blog, the new model will be released on the market before the end of 2023, during the Christmas holidays.

As for the price instead, Sony remains faithful to the price tags attached to previous models: 549.99 euros for the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and 449.99 euros for the Digital Edition.