The chess player Magnus Carlsen (34 years old), current number 1 in the world, left the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship (Blitz) which is celebrated in New York after the tournament’s governing body, the International Federation of this sport (FIDE), banned him from participating for wearing jeans.

In a statement, the FIDE said its dress code was designed to “ensure professionalism and fairness for all participants.”

The organization added that it had imposed Carlsen a $200 fine and had given him the opportunity to change into the correct clothing, which the world number one refused.

Carlsen, world champion (in the classic modality) between 2013 and 2023, said that he went to a lunch before the round and which had to be changed quickly: “I put on a shirt, a jacket and, honestly, I didn’t even think about putting on jeans, I even changed my shoes,” Carlsen said in an interview with the specialized channel ‘Take Take Take’.









After learning of FIDE’s decision, the Norwegian player, current world champion in the two modalities disputed in New York and top favorite to retain both titles, published an ironic message on his social network account X (formerly Twitter). with a full-length photo of you and the abbreviation “OOTD (Outfit Of The Day)”, which translates as “the outfit of the day”.

«I didn’t even think about it… First they gave me a fine, which is fineand then they warned me that they wouldn’t match me with my next rival if I didn’t change my clothes. “They told me I could do it after the third round today (Friday in New York).”

“I said, ‘If it’s okay, I’ll change tomorrow, I didn’t even realize today,’ but they said, ‘Well, you have to change now.’ At that moment, for me it became “a question of principles”added the Norwegian.

The 34-year-old added that he will not appeal the decision, saying: “Honestly, I’m too old at this point to care too much”.

«If this is what they want to do… I guess it’s a question for both parties, right? Nobody wants to turn back, and this is where we are. It’s fine with me. “I’ll probably go somewhere where the weather is a little nicer than here.”