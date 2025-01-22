Carlos Areces He is not just a renowned Spanish actor. It is also collector and has several published booksamong them Post Mortema book that shows the photographs that were taken in ancient times of the dead, as told in Late Xou.

“This type of photography was born almost at the same time as photography as such, in the 19th century,” he explained to Marc Girowho brought out the book in question. “Was a nice way to remember loved ones“They did it to keep the memory,” Areces added.

However, the result was bittersweet. “It is very difficult to find the book, in fact there is one that It sells for 18,000 euros“said the presenter. Indeed, in amazon It is for sale for the amount that Giró indicated, as can be seen in this link.

“There were three years of hard work, and a person stopped paying all of us who were involved“lamented the actor. “It is one of the most bitter professional experiences I have had,” he said. “Now I distrust any publisher small, especially Titilante,” he pointed out to the publisher with which he published the book.

What this painful event achieved was that the book became even more exclusive. “It was announced as a limited run of 1,800 copies and around 1,000 were manufactured, since there is no way to get it“he explained.

