A 17-year-old minor, a resident of Aznalcóllar, died this Wednesday after being stabbed outside the school where he studied, in the neighboring town of Gerena, for reasons that are unknown until now. The alleged perpetrator of the events, for his part, would have already been identified.

Sources from the unified emergency service 112 of Andalusia have reported that around 2:35 p.m. a notice was received alerting that a young man needed urgent medical assistance on Lumbreras Avenue, in a bus parking area. The male was found Yonconsciousso a 061 helicopter and crews from the Local Police and the Civil Guard had to be mobilized.

Both the mayor of Gerena, Javier Fernández Gualda, and that of Aznalcóllar, Juan José Fernández, have gone to the scene, where relatives of the victim are also present.