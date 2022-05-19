The Olympic champion in the first 100 meters after the triumph in Tokyo

Athletics: Jacobs wins the final of the meeting in Savona but does not break the record

Savona – «He always manages to amaze. Did you think he would lose? Maybe for a moment I thought so too. But he knows how to invent: two paws and it’s done “: Paolo Camossi holds a flying conference in the” backstage “of the Fontanassa while Marcell Jacobs he asks for some time to open his mouth and above all to make the discomfort in his left buttock disappear, which is “treated” by the physio for a good quarter of an hour.

Not even

