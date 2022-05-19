Seville (AFP)

Eintracht Frankfurt won its first European title in 42 years, by winning the European Football League title “European League” after beating Glasgow Rangers 5-4 on penalties (1-1 after an extension), in the final that was held at the “Ramon Sanches Bisjuan” stadium. » in the Spanish city of Seville.

The Scottish team advanced through Nigerian Joe Aribo in the 57th minute, while Colombian Rafael Santos Borre equalized for the “Eagles” in the 69th minute, who scored the decisive penalty kick, to crown Frankfurt with its second continental title, after the first in the same competition in 1980 “under the name of the Federation Cup.” ».

After a disappointing domestic season that finished in eleventh place, this title will give Frankfurt a direct seat in the Champions League next season.

Frankfurt had previously won the title in 1980 by beating compatriot Borussia Moenchengladbach 4-3 on aggregate.

On the other hand, Rangers were denied a second continental title after a single in the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1972.

The Rangers also lost the title in 2008 against Zenit Saint Petersburg, Russia, when they reached the final of the tournament for the first time, in the last version before its current name.

This was the third time that the two teams met in European competitions and the first time in 62 years, after the semi-finals of the European Cup for Champion Clubs (the European Champions League competition with its old name), when Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers 6-1 and 6-3, before Lost 7-3 to Real Madrid in the final, which was held in Glasgow.

And Frankfurt was rewarded for his career in the tournament, after he achieved the biggest surprises on his way to the final when he removed Barcelona, ​​​​from the quarter-finals, after a resounding 3-2 victory at the Camp Nou (4-3 aggregate), before West Ham fell in the The role of the four.

Vancouver finished the competition undefeated, and became only the third team to achieve this in the championship, after Chelsea in England 2018-2019 and Villarreal in Spain 2020-2021.

As for Rangers, he had previously eliminated two German teams, the first of which was Borussia Dortmund in the qualifying playoffs to the round of 16 and Leipzig in the semi-finals, but he failed to repeat that in the most important merit.