The coalition said, in tweets published by the Saudi Press Agency on its Twitter account, that the missile fragments, after its interception, fell on the industrial area in Dhahran Al-Janoub.

The coalition indicated that initial reports indicated material losses in some workshops and civilian vehicles in the area.

The coalition published pictures showing some of the impact of the ballistic missile interception fragments in the area.

The attack on Dhahran al-Janoub came hours after the coalition announced that two people were slightly wounded, in an attack by the Iran-backed Houthi militia with a ballistic missile on the Jazan region, southwest of Saudi Arabia.

The coalition said in tweets published by the Saudi Press Agency on its Twitter account: “Two minor injuries to residents of Bangladeshi nationality and Sudanese nationality in one of the theaters” in the Jazan region.

He added that material damage was caused to a number of workshops and civilian vehicles in the industrial area in one of the theaters, stressing that the targeting is deliberate and systematic to threaten the lives of citizens and residents of different nationalities.

On Sunday, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced that it had carried out 17 targeting operations against the Houthi militias in Marib and Al-Bayda during the past 24 hours.

He stressed that the targeting resulted in the destruction of 8 military vehicles, in addition to human losses of more than 90 terrorist elements.