The official spokesman for the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense, Lt. Col. Muhammad Al-Hammadi, stated that the Saudi Civil Defense received a report about the fall of a hostile body launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia from inside Yemeni territory towards the governorate of Uhud Al-Masarha in the Jazan region.

The official spokesman indicated that the civil defense teams and the competent authorities were immediately transferred to the site, and it turned out that it was a hostile ballistic missile that fell on a number of car workshops, resulting in minor injuries to resident civilians of Sudanese and Bangladeshi nationalities, who were transferred to receive the necessary medical care, in addition to material damage to vehicles. Civilian and industrial workshops after flying shrapnel.

Lieutenant-Colonel Al-Hammadi stressed that the attempts to target civilians and civilian objects are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, explaining that the procedures adopted in such cases were immediately implemented.