New Year’s violence, “Mary dipped in acid”. “I have a kilo of stuff”

The investigation into violence from New Year’s to Rome in 2020 continues and new facts emerge about that meeting a Primavalle based on drug And wild sex which led to the abuse of a group of guys to the detriment of a 16-year-old, with the coverage not only of the other friends present, but even of the gods parents of the attackers, who knew all the details but supported the children. “It’s not like I can go around with a kilo of goods (cocaine, ed) – says the daughter of the soubrette to her friend – if they stop me it’s cabbage ». There are just a few hours left – reads the newspaper – to New Year 2021. The dialogues recorded by carabinieri now to the proceedings of the investigation into the rape that took place in the enclosure of a villa in Quartaccio, at the extreme Northern outskirts of Rome, tell a detail that is far from irrelevant.

In that house, – continues Repubblica – inside which 30 guys had gathered to greet 2020 with a party based on unbridled sex and substances of all kinds, the drug young people from the suburbs do not bring it, those of the “Primavalle group”, but the boys of Roma bene, “the pariolini”. Piazza del Popolo, too Simone Ceresani, the grandson of the former premier Ciriaco De Mita who is not under investigation and has been heard twice by the carabinieri only as a person informed on the facts. Was he too at the party and is accused by an underage girl of having brought the cocaine, “which sold for 80 euros per gram.” Reference is also made to the “joint”, not the spinels of the flower children, but the new “maria” dipped in acid, which with two strokes, “lays you down”.

