Riyadh (Al Ittihad)

The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance in Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, launched a set of new electronic services aimed at improving the quality of services provided by the Ministry to beneficiaries, and meeting the needs of the Ministry’s employees and those dealing with these services inside and outside the Kingdom, especially pilgrims and Umrah performers. The new electronic services include a platform for e-transactions of the ministry’s branches, and supporting projects, including a reporting management platform, business intelligence service, messaging application on smart devices, officials’ workspace, and digital certification service.

The “Sharia Awareness” application was also launched, which is concerned with educating visitors to the Sacred House of God about the legal rulings related to the performance of rituals, in addition to the Ministry’s official application “Rushd” to provide reliable e-books, and it was integrated with the electronic library service that is available on the library’s platforms spread at times and outlets. Through the library’s website.

Dr. Abdul Latif Al Al-Sheikh indicated that these electronic services aim to improve the quality of services provided by the Ministry, achieve quality in information exchange, automate administrative work, continuous development and access to a digital work environment.

These services use modern technologies to serve the pilgrims, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which seeks to develop the digital infrastructure in the Kingdom and increase reliance on technology in all sectors.

In this context, the entities operating within the program of serving the guests of Rahman in Madinah take an organizational nature in providing their field services with the aim of improving the level of quality of their work provided to the beneficiaries of the pilgrims by launching specific initiatives aimed at coordinating, evaluating and developing the work in the organizational, awareness, health and guidance aspects.

Many agencies are implementing field initiatives within the “Good City” initiative system, starting with receiving pilgrims and visitors upon their arrival through the air and land ports, and accompanying them in all the sites they frequent, to include the Prophet’s Mosque, major mosques, historical shrines, public facilities, squares and squares surrounding the Prophet’s Mosque, and Al-Tafweej sites and stations. , housing.