The Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba, a non-governmental organization based in the United States, denounced last week that the Cuban regime is sending soldiers to fight for Russia in the war against Ukraine. According to information from the NGO, this would be taking place within the framework of a commercial agreement, which would be generating money for the regime of the Cuban Communist Party.

The complaint was made through a video made available on the NGO’s Twitter. In it, Hugo Acha, director of research at the organization, stated that there are Cubans fighting for Russia in the territories occupied by the country in Ukraine.

Acha stated that “Cuba is one of the most relevant transatlantic allies of the Russian Federation in the aggression against Ukraine”. “This is demonstrated, first of all, in the way in which Havana’s propaganda entities and organizations constructed the narrative that equates the aggressor and the victim”, pointed out the director.

Acha recalled that, at the time of Fidel Castro, the Cuban regime earned around US$ 1,000 per soldier sent to fight in conflicts in Africa. “The tens of thousands of young Cubans killed, injured, maimed and missing during these conflicts were just a source of profit for the regime,” she said.

For Acha, the same thing is happening right now with the sending of Cuban soldiers to Russia. He accused the Miguel Díaz-Canel regime of receiving financial compensation for every Cuban soldier who arrives in Vladimir Putin’s country to fight in the war in Ukraine.

“It is worth asking, is it a valid equation to exchange the lives of Cuban youth for the enrichment of a corrupt elite, whose only objective is its own enrichment?”, said the director of research.

Alert for the European Union

Last Wednesday (14), the NGO Prisioners Defenders issued a statement stating that it had warned several human rights organizations and European Union (EU) authorities that in recent months Cuba and Russia would be strengthening their relations even more. The organization further stated that the Cuban regime “has clearly chosen to support the war in Ukraine” at this time.

Still according to the communiqué, the strengthening of the alliance with Russia was exactly what Cuba has been looking for in recent years, since the country is in need of new political and commercial agreements to try to overcome the serious crisis it has been facing. Prisoners Defenders also reinforced Hugo Acha’s complaint, stating that the Havana regime would already be sending soldiers from the island on a “regular basis” to fight in Ukraine.

The NGO highlighted that, to confirm the information, “it is enough to consult the law of Cuba to know that no Cuban military can leave the island and enter into such a conflict without having been sent by his government with the ‘official’ passport, that is, they are soldiers ‘hired’ by Russia through an agreement with the government of Cuba, as otherwise they cannot leave the island”.

The organization also revealed that the Díaz-Canel dictatorship signed an agreement to send troops to Belarus with the aim of “receiving military training”.

According to the statement, “perhaps the Cuban army is one of the few in the world that does not need to receive training from Alexander Lukashenko’s troops. [ditador de Belarus]unless the training is aimed at engaging in combat using modern weaponry supplied by Russia, which makes perfect sense in the current situation, as […] Russian media are reporting [a presença d]the Cuban military sent to fight in Ukraine”.

In May, Cuban media outlets, which are controlled by the Castro dictatorship, released information that the island’s military was being sent to Belarus with the aim of “receiving military training”.

The Belarus Ministry of Defense, a close Moscow ally that is receiving Russian tactical nuclear weapons on its territory, confirmed that Cuba’s regular armed forces had signed an agreement to “train troops in the country”.

Deputy Defense Minister for International Military Cooperation of Belarus, Valery Revenko, said he had discussed the training of Cuban troops in his country with Cuban and Russian officials.

Also according to information in the Russian media, Cuban immigrants living in the country “joined the army” to fight with the troops that invaded Ukraine, after Vladimir Putin signed a law to grant citizenship to those who enlisted.

According to the information, the Cubans would receive payments in rubles equivalent to US$ 2,433 from the federal budget and another US$ 2,500 from the regional budget of Ryazan, the central region of Russia where they are located. Cubans are also receiving, in addition to these payments, “a monthly salary of US$2,545”.

rapprochement

In recent months, the relationship between Cuba and Russia has intensified. The two countries have been negotiating a series of military, political and economic agreements that seem to have the main objective of increasing Russian influence on the island again.

Furthermore, since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, Cuba has adopted the Russian narrative of the war and the country’s state-run media have tried to discredit Western reporting of the Russian-sponsored invasion. Cuba has also abstained several times from voting to condemn Putin’s actions at the United Nations.

The alliance between Cuba and Russia dates back to the Cold War era, when the Soviet Union supported Fidel Castro’s communist regime through economic subsidies and weapons.

After the collapse of the USSR in 1991, Cuba began to face a serious economic and social crisis, which has been worsening in recent years with rising inflation, shortages of food and medicine and popular demonstrations calling for political opening.