Saudi Arabia opened the surprises of the 2022 World Cup by overturning its delay against Argentina from 1-0 to 2-1, to snatch 3 valuable points that enhance hopes of crossing into the round of sixteen.

Historic achievement

The Saudi national team is participating in the World Cup for the sixth time in its history, and in its previous five participations, exit from the first round was prevalent, with the exception of only one time.

In the 1994 World Cup in America, Saudi Arabia qualified for the next round for the first time in its history, before losing in the round of sixteen to Sweden, 3-1.

The Saudi national team collides with the Polish team, which includes Robert Lewandowski, the Spanish star of Barcelona, ​​​​and one of the best strikers in the world.

Hervé Renard said about the match: “Facing Poland is more difficult than Argentina due to family considerations for me. My wife belongs to Poland, but she will wear the Saudi shirt with us tomorrow.”

The Saudi coach spoke more seriously about the Poland meeting, saying: “We studied the opponent well, as we did with Argentina. We only played one match out of 3 group meetings. Qualification is our goal, and therefore we have not reached what we want yet.”

Confident and motivated

Czeslaw Mishniewicz, coach of the Poland national team, believes that Saudi Arabia is highly motivated to achieve victory over his team in the second round match.

Czeslav said about the match: “We do not feel fear after the first match. We finished preparing well for the Saudi match, and are ready to deal with the course of the match.”

Mishnievic refused to withdraw the task of executing penalty kicks from the star of the team, Robert Lewandowski, after he missed a penalty kick against Mexico, and expressed his confidence in the Barcelona striker to score if he had the same opportunity against Saudi Arabia.