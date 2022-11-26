Images from surveillance cameras released on social networks this Friday (25.Nov.2022) show the moment when the shooter, who left 3 dead and 11 injured, invades and runs after students and employees of the private school Centro Educacional Praia de Coqueiral, in Aracruz (ES).

Earlier, around 9:30 am, the gunman invaded the teachers’ room at Primo Bitti State School and killed two other people.

Watch the video (59s):

In the early afternoon of this Friday (Nov.25, 2022) the author of the shots was apprehended. According to Sesp-ES (Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense of Espírito Santo), he would have used a getaway car with the license plate partially covered. Available information was used to track the vehicle and identify the shooter’s home, also in the municipality of Aracruz, located 85.4 km from the capital, Vitória.

The information was confirmed by the governor of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande (PSB), on his Twitter profile. The head of the capixaba executive decreed official mourning for 3 days in the state “in a sign of regret for the irreparable losses”🇧🇷 Classes in the municipal education network were also suspended.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Around 9:30 am this Friday (Nov 25), an unidentified man entered the State Elementary and Middle School Primo Bitti, in Aracruz (ES), and shot into the teachers’ room, leaving 2 teachers dead and 9 injured.

Afterwards, he took a gold-colored car with the license plate covered and drove to the private school Centro Educacional Praia de Coqueiral, where he killed a student and left two other people injured. Initially, Governor Renato Casagrande had informed that the 2nd attack would have been carried out at the Darwin school –also in Aracruz–, but later corrected the information.

The educational institutions are located in the neighborhood of Coqueiral, 22 km from the center of Aracruz.

According to Espírito Santo’s secretary of security, Colonel Márcio Celante, the information suggests that the shooter acted alone. He would be dressed in camouflage clothing and his face covered at the time of the crime. The man would have entered the state school, after breaking a padlock, and used a semi-automatic pistol to commit the crimes.

According to Sesp-ES, the governor should hold a press conference this Friday afternoon to disclose more information about the case.

LULA PROVIDES CONDOLENCES

The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), lamented the attack against schools in Aracruz. On his Twitter profile, the petista wished solidarity with the families of the victims and showed support for the governor of Espírito Santo.

“I learned with sadness about the attack on schools in Aracruz, Espírito Santo. My solidarity with the families of the victims of this absurd tragedy. And my support for Governor Renato Casagrande in the investigation of the case and support for the communities of the two schools affected”wrote Lula.