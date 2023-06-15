His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” is keen to strengthen economic cooperation relations with various countries of the world, to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for generations. coming.

This came during a speech delivered by His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, at the opening session of the “St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023”, in which the country is the guest of honor of the current session.

In his speech, His Highness said: “On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, I thank His Excellency President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation and the Russian government for their kind invitation to the UAE to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum as the guest of honor of the current session.”

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, who heads the country’s delegation to the forum, added, “A large delegation from the UAE is taking part in the forum, and we are all hopeful and confident that this participation will contribute to the development of relations and cooperation, and we will continue in the UAE through cooperation with our international partners.” Work to build a future that is based on science, artificial intelligence, green energy and technology, and together we will take advantage of the existing opportunities to serve the goals of sustainable development.

His Highness stressed: “In light of the global challenges that require more cooperation and integration, especially in the areas related to climate change, food security and sustainability, and in the context of the transition towards a knowledge-based economy, efforts are concerted in my country, the UAE, to increase prosperity and deepen stability, in addition to To diversify non-oil revenues and investments, pointing out that the UAE is entering a new era in its development path and a new cycle of economic, political and social growth.

In his speech, His Highness noted that the UAE will host, during the month of November of this year, the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) at Expo City Dubai. He explained that the country aims, through hosting the conference, to accelerate climate action to fulfill relevant international obligations. By reducing global warming, by stimulating the implementation of the commitments made in the Paris Agreement, and working together to find solutions that contribute to overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities to ensure a sustainable future for current and future generations.

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s confidence that “COP28” will be one of the most important events hosted by the country, as it provides a platform to work side by side to achieve the global goal and embody climate pledges, especially those that have been approved to limit global warming to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

At the end of his speech, His Highness thanked the Russian Federation for inviting the United Arab Emirates to participate in the forum, expressing his aspiration for positive results from the fruitful dialogue.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi heads the country’s delegation to the “St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023”, which will be held from 14-17 June. The delegation includes representatives of a number of ministries, institutions, government agencies and major national companies in the public and private sectors.