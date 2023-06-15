The beginning of this month of June witnessed the highest average global temperatures ever recorded for this period of the year, according to the records of the European Copernicus service, which pointed out that the previous record rates had been exceeded by a “large margin.”

Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the European Copernicus Service specializing in monitoring climate change, said in a statement today, Thursday, “The world has just witnessed the warmest start of June on record, after a month in May that was only 0.1 degrees Celsius cooler than the record.” .

The Copernicus service, which dates some of its data back to 1950, notes that “the global average surface air temperatures for the first days of June were the highest in the history of records” of the European service for such a period of the year, and “by a large margin”.

François-Marie Brion, Deputy Director of the Laboratory of Climate and Environmental Sciences, commented that these results were “not surprising due to the prevailing upward trend” in temperatures, and “we knew that when the El Niño phenomenon was recorded, an increase in temperature rates occurred by a few tens of degrees.”

These records come at a time when the “El Nino” weather phenomenon, generally associated with an increase in global temperatures, has officially begun to be recorded, according to the Copernicus service. And this service finally announced that this year the surface of the oceans witnessed the warmest month of May on record.

François-Marie Brion added, “If this year has been particularly hot, this is not necessarily particularly significant, but what is significant is of course this heavy trend that shows a temperature increase of about two-tenths of a degree Celsius per decade.”