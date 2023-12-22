His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, made a phone call with His Excellency Engineer Ahmed Ibrahim Obaid Al Ali, Director General of Umm Al Quwain Municipality, to check on his condition and the condition of his wife, Rawda Al Mahrezi, who were injured in a shooting incident in the Czech capital, Prague.

His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain also reassured their children, praying to the Almighty to provide them with health and wellness and to return them safe and sound to the homeland.

For his part, His Excellency Engineer Ahmed Ibrahim Obaid Al Ali and Rawda Al Mahrezi thanked His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain for checking on their health condition and the condition of their children.