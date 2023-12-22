Baldur's Gate 3 it's a massive game, with so many secrets and so many interconnected elements that make it very complicated to understand how things might evolve when we make certain choices or complete a section differently. To give you a point of reference, there are around 1,800 characters and over 110,000 lines of text. So do you believe that everything about the game has already been discovered? Absolutely not and, according to Larian Studios – author of the game -, it will take years for any secrets to emerge.

Talking with InverseLawrence Schick – Principal Narrative Designer of Baldur's Gate 3 – said that “many secrets will not be discovered for years”.

The reason is related to the fact that “a large part of the game is one concatenation of unlikely variables. There are things that people will discover, including us, because of the way it's built, with synergies and layers and events based on certain interactions. We are amazed at what you discover.”