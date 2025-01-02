Satlantis will launch into space fourth Earth observation satellite next January 15 from the United States. With Garainamed in honor of the conqueror Juan de Garay, the Basque group will add its fourth release in four years. Quite an achievement for a company that has been in business for just over a decade and operates in a global sector such as space.

Furthermore, this new satellite represents a technological breakthrough for Satlantis in terms of its size and greater Earth observation capabilities, and because it is the first of a new generation of satellites who will be the protagonists of the new business stage of the company he directs Juan Tomás Hernani. “Believe It is going to be the best satellite on the marketor that it will fly from January 15; There is no microsatellite of that category with that resolution,” he says.

Satlantis designs, supplies and operates Earth observation microsatellites that capture high-resolution images, which are used in fields such as environmental monitoring, natural resource management and defense, among others. “We have a competitive product that we sell internationally. From our core, which are miniaturized observation cameras, we sell cameras, visions and services,” explains the CEO of Satlantis.

The Basque company will launch Garai on a SpaceX rocket. The satellite is already sold to a customer whose name will be revealed before its launch. Satlantis has a twin satellite in the testing phase at the Vitoria Aeronautical Technology Center and is already immersed in the development of another generation of three satellites. “We moved on to a new concept with many cameras that will take us two years of development,” says Hernani. The next step in the strategic plan “will be the world of very large and very high resolution cameras“.

To support these new developments, Satlantis has companies such as Enagas and the American group Encino Environmental Holdings, with the support of Williams, BP Energy Partners and EnCap Investments LLC, in addition to the support of the CDTI, Sepides, Axis-ICO, Orza and the Provincial Council of Bizkaiawho join the founding partners Cristina Garmendia, Rafael Guzmán and Juan Tomas Hernani.

Towards 100 million business

The growth of Satlantis’ business seems to have no limit. Last 2023 it increased by 55% and closed at 17.8 million in turnover and two million in net income, its third positive year. “This 2024 we will exceed that 55% growth billing and we are also going to multiply the ebitda. Recently we were at three and six million in business and we are on track to reach 100 million in a few years,” says the group’s CEO.

Juan Tomás Hernani.

The template has also passed from 20 professionals to the current 150divided into its headquarters in Bilbao, University of Florida-United States, United Kingdom and Baiona-France.

The increase in its activity is such that Satlantis needs a new factory. “We have about 1,700 meters, but we need about 5,000 meters of high-tech facilities with clean rooms and where platforms enter and satellites leave. We are working on it,” says Juan Tomás Hernani.

Among the clients of the Basque group are companies such as Encino, specialized in the detection and leaks of methane, and which has acquired exclusive rights to the data of all the orbits that cover North America and parts of South America of the GEISAT-Precursor satellite. of Satlantis, launched in June 2023. Current business opportunities point to Latin America, Africa and Asia.