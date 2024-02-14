'The Lord of the Skies 9', Telemundo's new soap opera, is captivating soap opera fans with its plot. In the preview of this new episode, we see that Aurelio will try to make a plan to close the doors to his enemies. However, this will harm his plans. Likewise, we see that El Cabo will respond to Aurelio's actions.

'The Lord of the Skies 9' promises to fill your days with emotion and drama. This new series brings great soap opera artists, such as Itatí Cantoral, Rafael Amaya, among others. Don't miss the preview of this new episode of the novel by Telemundo!

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 2 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'

When does chapter 2 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' come out?

Episode 2 of the novel'The Lord of the Skies 9'production ofTelemundo, will air on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. This program focuses on the life of Aurelio, who, seeking to keep his criminal empire under control, establishes a peace pact with the Mexican government; However, the calm is disturbed when his son is arrested.

What time does chapter 2 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' premiere?

The new episode of'The Lord of the Skies 9', a novel directed by Danny Gavidia, Mauricio Corredor, Mauricio Meneses and Bernardo Mota, will be launched at 9:00 pm in Mexico. However, we leave you other times depending on the country you are in.

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay:12.00 am

Where to watch ONLINE chapter 2 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

The ninth season of 'The Lord of the Skies' is also available to follow on the Telemundo website, as well as in the Peacock application. Since its official premiere, this fiction was able to capture the attention of the audience and positioned itself as one of the most watched and valued programs in the country.

On which channel can I watch chapter 2 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

In case you want to see the novel by Telemundo'The Lord of the Skies 9' on television or streaming, we leave you a list of all the channels where you can watch the series, according to the country you are in and the platform or channel you have.

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

Rafael Amaya is Aurelio in 'The Lord of the Skies 9'. Photo: Telemundo capture

