We are already in 2025. A passage of the year that, on television, has been experienced in style, aware that the Chimes is one of the most emotional and important broadcasts for the networks.

Each in their own style, the different professionals have given way to this new year, filling the screens with wishes… and social media memes. Because, like every year, the retransmission of the Chimes has been moved to X, where memes are already circulating about what happened on this magical night of the year on television.

There is no escape from these montages, one more year, the queen of the Chimes in the last decade, Cristina Pedroche. Three months pregnant, her dress for Antenas 3, made with your own breast milkis giving a lot of play on the networks, where users have made funny montages.

Your balcony companion, Alberto Chicotehas also inspired social media users to turn him into a meme. And because of his look, many agree that he resembles him: to the beloved grandfather of Up.

Also the debut of Broncano and LalaChus on TVE. The comic duo of The Revolt She has experienced her first Campanadas, and she has done so amidst jokes and the expectation for the Fuenlabrada dress, which has opted for a model full of shine, long to the feet, with a ‘bardot’ neckline and an interior ‘bustier’ that flatters the silhouette and also creates semi-transparency.

Of the rest of the chains, they have highlighted Ion Aramendi and Blanca Romero from Lanzarote for Telecinco and, on laSexta, Cristina Pardo and Dani Mateowho have also had their good dose of humor on social networks.