Version 1.0 of Satisfactory was released on September 10, reaching a peak of 104,677 concurrent players (according to data shared by SteamDB). This is triple the previous all-time high of 34,200 concurrent users reached in November 2021.

Satisfactory has recently emerged from its long Early Access phase and, as is typical for this type of moment of appreciated video games, the work has seen a notable influx of players. The number of users has been large enough to cause a historical record for the video game, after four years of activity.

Satisfactory data

This result is added to others very positive indicators for developers. Satisfactory has an “Extremely Positive” rating with over 146,000 reviews, of which 97% are positive. 94% of the 4,135 reviews left in the last 30 days are positive, with some players criticizing Coffee Stain for crashes and other technical issues, as well as the removal of some languages ​​such as Arabic, Turkish, Ukrainian, Greek and Finnish. Italian is always present.

Satisfactory lets you build production lines

The new peak of 104,600 makes Satisfactory the third best game in Coffee Stain’s publishing portfolio by this metric, behind only A Story About My Uncle (190.5k CCU) and Valheim (502.3k CCU). It is now ahead of titles like Deep Rock Galactic (54.1k CCU), Sanctum 2 (13.6k CCU) and Goat Simulator (10.1k CCU).

Obviously we are far from the figures achieved by games in the top positions on Steam, such as Black Myth: Wukong (2.4 million) and Palworld (2.1 million), but it is certainly an excellent result for Satisfactory.