The revelation of the PlayStation 5 Pro has not been to everyone’s liking. A simple glance at social media makes it clear that this console is facing massive resistance. Thus, It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the console’s official video already has almost 130 thousand dislikes on YouTube.

As of right now, Mark Cerny’s official reveal of the PlayStation 5 Pro has over 128 thousand dislikes on YouTube, a number that increases with every passing secondThis makes it abundantly clear that the reception has not been what Sony expected, especially after years of rumors and speculation from the community.

While the PS5 Pro will finally offer the promise of 4K and 60fps gaming, all thanks to a number of substantial improvements and the use of new technology, the public has found a number of notable problems with this console. To start with, The cost of $700 is something that many consider ridiculous.and others prefer to use this money to buy a PC.

That’s not all, as many have pointed out that the bundle is incomplete. The $700 price tag includes a PS5 Pro, a DualSense, and Astro’s Playroom. The box does not include a disc reader and the console base.two items that have to be purchased separately, and are not necessarily cheap. As such, many have pointed out that Sony has removed necessary elements for the console.

This bad reception will continue to grow in the coming days, and while some of the negative opinions will disappear once the console reaches our hands, The unfavorable outlook will remain in effect for a long time. In related news, Sony will sell the PS5 for half price. Similarly, this is what the PS5 Pro could cost in Mexico.

Author’s Note:

This reception was to be expected. While the price is a multi-faceted element, not including the disc drive and stand in the package is a poor decision that should be criticized. These are essential items for the console, and while some might create an argument about how the disc drive is not that necessary, there is no excuse for the stand.

Via: YouTube