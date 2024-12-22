A total of 16 people have died in fifteen traffic accidents that have taken place on Spanish roads in the first weekend of the special Christmas operation, according to the provisional balance of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

DGT sources have reported that from last Friday at 3:00 p.m. until this Sunday at 8:00 p.m. there have been fifteen fatal traffic accidents with 16 people dead and 12 wounds.

Three of the 16 deceased were motorcyclists and two pedestrians that were run over.

The day with the most accidents was Fridaywith six accidents that left seven dead and five injured, while on Saturday there were six accidents with six dead and seven injured, and on Sunday there were three deaths.