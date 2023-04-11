Satena announces new flights to Venezuela: know itinerary and prices

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Embraer 145 plane from Satena.
Currently, the airline Satena operates with non-scheduled flights to Venezuela.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Colombian airline satin announced that from May 8 it will offer the Barranquilla-Caracas routewith a frequency of two weekly flights: Mondays and Wednesdays, as their representatives had anticipated in March, when they formalized operations in Venezuela.
(Read also: Dollarization and benefits for a few: the reality of the ‘Venezuela Vip’)
As published by the airline on its Twitter account, the tickets will have a cost of 235 dollars on the Barranquilla-Caracas route and 230 dollars for the Caracas-Barranquilla route.
(Read also: Ferrari, shops and opulence: this is how luxury returned to the streets of Caracas)
In March, the airline began operations between Bogotá and Caracas with the arrival of 44 passengers at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía.
Carolina Ruíz, commercial director of Satena, said at that time that the expansion of the routes was expected to include the city of Valencia, in the center of the country, but that would be progressive.
At the moment, Satena operates with non-scheduled flights, that is, the establishment of an office within the airport was still pending.
“The procedures have not been completed but it has authorization to operate,” an airport source told EL TIEMPO, who assured that the permits had already been granted by Maiquetía for the May 8 flight.
Great news! The skies continue to open between two sister nations. Colombia and Venezuela increasingly united. https://t.co/sAtlmEwfhu
— Armando Benedetti (@AABenedetti) April 11, 2023
ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
What next after the ICJ ruled against Venezuela in a dispute with Guyana?
PDVSA scandal leads to the release of two ex-managers tortured in jail
