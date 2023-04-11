Lotto and 10eLotto extraction: today’s winning numbers Tuesday 11 April 2023

Today, Tuesday 11 April 2023, at 8 pm the drawing of Lotto number 43 of 2023 and of 10eLotto will take place. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto extraction scheduled for today, April 11, 2023, at 8 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest wheel-by-wheel Lotto draw:

LOT DRAWINGS – LOT – Draw number 43 of 11 April 2023

CHEAT 51 – 11 – 83 – 23 – 10

CAGLIARI 5 – 6 – 46 – 58 – 59

FLORENCE 73 – 31 – 46 – 34 – 9

GENOA 24 – 87 – 90 – 80 – 33

MILAN 30 – 21 – 59 – 61 – 32

NAPLES 39 – 78 – 20 – 17 – 76

PALERMO 83 – 81 – 20 – 28 – 73

ROME 22 – 65 – 35 – 88 – 38

TURIN 6 – 7 – 41 – 56 – 48

VENICE 50 – 61 – 11 – 49 – 74

NATIONAL 39 – 21 – 51 – 22 – 77

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw, Tuesday 11 April 2023

5 – 6 – 7 – 11 – 21 – 22 – 24 – 30 – 31 – 39 – 46 – 50 – 51 – 61 – 65 – 73 – 78 – 81 – 83 – 87

Gold number: 51

Double Gold: 51-11

Gong: 39

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ we decline all responsibility regarding any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the website monopolies and/or bookshops)

EXTRACTION 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today’s draw, Tuesday 11 April 2023

10 – 17 – 20 – 23 – 28 – 34 – 35 – 41 – 49 – 56 – 58 – 59 – 80 – 88 – 90

Late numbers as of today, Tuesday 11 April 2023

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers in view of today’s Lotto draw, Tuesday 11 April 2023:

Rome 23 (151)

Cagliari 17 (100)

Venice 38 (93)

Rome 69 (90)

Genoa 60 (87)

Milan 6 (87)

Turin 3 (84)

Rome 68 (80)

National 67 (78)

Turin 80 (76)

(Source Lottomatica)

The game of Lot consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once caught, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.