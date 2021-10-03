fromKathrin Reikowski conclude

On Twitter, a pensioner speaks to SPD chairwoman Saskia Esken about the CO2 levy and the rent cap. Esken reacts – but not in the way the pensioner would have liked.

Berlin – A Twitter debate between a pensioner from Berlin and the SPD chairman caused a stir in the social networks one day before the federal election on September 26th. The pensioner had apparently annoyed about the rent cap and the CO2 surcharge for landlords – and without further ado, wrote to the SPD boss.

His tweet literally: “As a pensioner, I have a pension of € 980, plus 1 apartment (60sqm) in Berlin, which I rent to Senate employees for € 540 net, I need around € 1,500 to live! Why do you want to punish me with a rent cap and a CO2 levy on the landlord? ” Saskia Esken replied: “A rent moratorium limits the increase in rent to the level of inflation – that should continue to be enough to survive.” And she also had an answer ready for the CO2 levy: “The CO2 price can be reduced, by investing in thermal insulation and climate-friendly heating. There is funding and cheap loans for that. ” (Scholz or Laschet? You can get the latest forecasts and first results in our politics newsletter.)

Before the election: Saskia Esken’s controversial tweet – on the background of the rent cap and the CO2 levy

Saskia Esken (SPD chairwoman) holds a debate with landlords on Twitter one day before the general election. © Rolf Vennenbernd dpa dpa Bildfunk

Currently, the CO2 levy is borne solely by the tenants. In May, the federal government had decided that the costs incurred by tenants and landlords wanted to be borne in equal parts – but that had caused the Union parliamentary group to tip over. In the election campaign, the SPD had now campaigned for the landlords to be asked to pay up in the future.

The SPD party executive again explicitly referred to this point on Twitter: “The CO2 price has to be borne by the landlords,” they wrote, referring to a press conference with Saskia Esken. If you look at the details behind the CO2 surcharge, you can understand the social explosive: the daily News had calculated that although it currently only costs around 100 euros per year, it could be 1000 euros in a few years. At the same time, freezing rents – which is called “rent moratorium” in the SPD election program – is not acceptable for pensioners, as he says.

Bundestag election: Saskia Esken annoys pensioners with testimony about rent caps

Refurbishing the apartment to reduce CO2 emissions is also not a good idea for him – another suggestion by Esken. “I’m a craftsman – that’s when you realize that she has no idea. I can’t just insulate the old house. It’s not mine, I’ve got an apartment in there! Should I perhaps put a layer of styrofoam on the inside wall? “, Said the pensioner to the image. Besides, he couldn’t just take out a loan. Many years ago he saved the apartment as a pension from his salary as a bricklayer.

1500 euros would have to be enough to live on, the pensioner should renovate the apartment – and if necessary take out a loan. All of these statements piss off the man – and not just him. “Those are so unworldly views. Do you want to make thermal insulation with 1500 €? Where do you actually live? ”A Twitter user wrote to Saskia Esken. “When I look at the money this woman Esken gets, she doesn’t deserve it. A slap in the face of every hardworking worker, ”writes another user. The SPD with Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz is still in the election campaign – the CDU candidate Armin Laschet had an appearance with Chancellor Angela Merkel and asked a – for some – wrong question. (kat)

List of rubric lists: © Rolf Vennenbernd dpa dpa Bildfunk