After what happened in La Fazenda, Le Iene flew to Brazil to make sure Dayane Mello is really well.

A very serious situation that seems not to be taken seriously by the authors of the Brazilian program in which Dayane Mello has been a competitor for a few months. The Brazilian model was sexually harassed multiple times within the program, the second time there may have been complete violence that she remembers nothing about.

The staff of the Brazilian model loudly denounced a terrible situation that is taking place in South American reality TV. At the moment, however, in addition to disqualifying the competitor who would have carried out those atrocious acts on Dayane Mello, no other measures have arrived.

Dayane Mello was not seen and was not even followed by a psychologist. The game is continuing unaware of everything. Now, the de staff is flying to his rescue Hyenas that you want to make sure that the woman is really well.

Specifically, it is Roberta Rei to give the news of his arrival in Brazil and on social media he explained:

Hi Guys I am in Sao Paulo in Brazil and this is it The Fazenda, the home of the reality show. We are here because we have tried in every way to contact Record tv but nobody wanted to answer us and so we try this way.

We want to know if Dayane is okay and if she has really been informed of what has happened and whether or not she wants to stay still there Fazenda. We are willing to do anything to talk to you: enter the Farm, talk to her through a screen, anything as long as she knows that in Italy there are many people who are worried about her.

There are currently no developments on the terrible story.

