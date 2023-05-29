The party and the future. Lazio enjoys the crowds at the Olimpico, which after celebrating the protagonists of the victory of the 2013 Italian Cup, also celebrates this Lazio which adds a pass to the Super Cup final four to qualifying for the Champions League.

“A crazy game, as often happens at the end of the season, but it went well – comments the Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri -. Vote for Lazio? We had a poor European season, but the championship was of a very high level. But now we have to keep second place. Future? I’m fine here. I will talk to President Lotito and if the ideas are the same as they were a year ago there will be no problems moving forward. The important thing is that strong players arrive. Radu? Extraordinary man, I hope he stays with another role ”.