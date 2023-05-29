Serbian President Vucic: Kosovo Prime Minister Kurti dreams of becoming a regional Zelensky

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on TV Pink accused Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti in an attempt to behave like the head of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.

Such a desire, in his opinion, will soon lead to an aggravation in Kosovo, since the Serbs are no longer going to tolerate it. “I’m afraid of big clashes because Kurti dreams of being Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Serbs can’t stand it anymore,” Vučić said. He noted that the head of the Kosovo government behaves extremely irresponsibly and makes provocative statements.

Earlier, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic compared Kurti to Zelensky, saying that he wants to look like a victim, like the Ukrainian president.