Satisfied? Yes, a lot, but also damned realistic, Maurizio Sarri, commenting on Lazio’s victorious performance in La Spezia: “The approach showed all the difficulties of the match: Spezia were aggressive, the environment was warm, they made us suffer then the ‘we have shooting in hand. We are satisfied with the positive evolution of the team, but with satisfaction there is a difference. There are still 24 points up for grabs, it would be a huge mistake to think we have already reached our goal. You have to stay focused.” The fact remains that the team has grown considerably, even if he prefers not to say too much: “Lazio is now ready for 2nd place? I don’t know what will be possible, but I know that I’m back to having fun. The team trains well, does well in matches and I’ve seen a remarkable change of mentality this year. I also like the individual growth of the players. It’s not that you don’t have to look at the standings but there can still be many variations with the points up for grabs. We have to continue towards our goal with the desire to get there without looking at the position at the moment”. Sarri then commented on Felipe Anderson’s goal and Marcos Antonio’s first goal: “The second goal is a beautiful goal but at a certain point I got worried because nobody was shooting on goal… I’m also happy with Marcos Antonio’s goal, he finds little space in a very offensive midfield but he’s a show,” concluded the Lazio coach.