The “Mag Holding Group”, which has diversified commercial activities in the fields of real estate development, engineering, contracting, industry, trade, shipping, services and hospitality, announced its contribution of 10 million dirhams to support the “Stop a Billion Meal” campaign, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and President of the UAE. The Council of Ministers and Ruler of Dubai, to launch the largest endowment fund to feed food in Ramadan in a sustainable manner.

MAG Group pledged to provide 10 million dirhams over five years to contribute to activating sustainable programs to combat and eliminate hunger within an institutional framework.

The founder and chairman of the “Mag Holding Group,” Mowaffaq Al-Qaddah, said that the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign embodies the UAE’s commitment to its humanitarian role and extending a helping hand to help various societies in all difficult humanitarian circumstances, and also translates the values ​​of giving, tolerance and solidarity rooted in Emirati society.