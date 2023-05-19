The model Sarah Kohan continues to leave good feelings within the world of modeling and in social networks It has not been the exception by showing her beautiful figure and beauty in each of her publications, stealing the hearts of her fans by showing her different facets.

Sarah Kohan is a model who has been the face of the best clothing brands in the world of fashion, wearing her different outfits of casual clothes, dress clothes, gala clothes and what to say about wearing cute clothes swimsuits with which she shows off her best curves that she has shown through her social networks.

The model born in Sydney, Australia is the mother of two children, Noha and Nala, who are the children of the Mexican soccer player Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez who plays for the LA Galaxy of the MLS, and until a few years ago was the model’s partner.

Sarah Kohan showing off her beautiful figure in networks/Photo: Instagram

on this occasion kohan She has dazzled her followers on social networks by showing her beauty and pretty figure by sharing a selfie-type photograph wearing a charming brown swimsuit, revealing her best curves and slender figure in front of the mirror showing off her best curves from the young woman she received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments where the praise did not wait.

Sarah Kohan He has been in charge of sharing part of his daily life on his social networks, as well as part of the projects in which he works in the world of modeling and has shown his most tender side, revealing the beautiful moments he spends with his children Noha and Nala, but showing her beauty and pretty figure at all times, delighting her more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram.