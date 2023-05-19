Next Saturday the Tigres team will be facing the second leg of the semifinal against Rayados de Monterrey. In the first leg they drew 1-1, and for the cats to advance to the next round, they need to win at BBVA.
One of the footballers who was not present due to injury was Samir Caetano. The defender was injured in the playoff game against Puebla and missed the quarterfinals against Toluca.
Caetano, ready for the final?
Although the good news has not been long in coming for the Tigres team, and it is that according to information from the journalist Vladimir Garcia of TUDNthe defender has recovered and this Thursday he already trained his teammates on the Universitario field, so he could receive minutes for the return commitment.
With his absence, the place was taken by the Chilean Igor Lichnovski, who did things well and now the decision of who to line up in the Clásico Regio on Saturday will depend on Robert Dante Siboldi and the medical staff.
For now, Tigres is ready to enter the field of the “Giant of Steel” to measure forces against the staunch rival, in a game that you can enjoy next Saturday, May 20 at 7:06 p.m. on the TUDN signal and Channel 5.
Tigres necessarily need to win, since any other result would be leaving them out and a resounding failure would be consummated in this Clausura 2023.
