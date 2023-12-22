Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Spaniard Pablo Sarabia, 31 years old, the Wolverhampton midfielder, is considered one of the “lucky ones” who had the honor of playing and training alongside Argentine Lionel Messi, Brazilian Neymar da Silva, and Frenchman Kylian Mbappe in Paris Saint-Germain. He also enjoyed watching Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and training with him. He saw him a lot on the field when he passed Real Madrid as a young man, where he played in the reserve team of the “Locastia” Academy.

In an interview with the Talk Sport network, Sarabia was asked about his opinion of these great stars whom he played alongside in matches and training, or watched in person, as they shine and excel. He praised them all, and said: It is incredible to play alongside “legends,” because It was just a solution, but it came true.

He added: I learned a lot from them, and gained a lot of experience, whether in how to score goals or provide decisive passes to my teammates, and it is important to learn from them in training every day, because they are great players.

Sarabia said: They are good people off the field, so I consider them a “reference” for me, and I hope to pass it on to my young son.

When the network asked him to rank the stars in terms of preference, especially Messi and Ronaldo, who competed for more than 15 years to lead world football and win Ballon d'Or, Sarabia said: A difficult question, and the answer to me is Ronaldo, because he plays with an incredible spirit and incomparable passion since… From his youth until now, when he has reached the age of thirty-eight, as for Messi, the whole world knows his talent and his ability to score goals and find solutions in an “easy-to-miss” style, while Neymar brings things that are different from others, and he can do everything with the ball.

Commenting on Sarabia's words, the Talk Sport network stated that Messi and Ronaldo have been preoccupying football public opinion, for many years, to determine who of them is the best of all time, and the fans were divided between them, and they achieved popularity and popularity that no other player had in their era. The network added that if Messi is considered the most “naturally talented” player, then Ronaldo has reached the top, thanks to the hard work he does, which has resulted in many championships, titles and records.

Sarabia, born on May 11, 1992, began his youth career in the Real Madrid “reserve” team from 2009 to 2011, and played a few matches with the first team in 2010, then moved to Getafe from 2011-2016, and Seville until 2019, after which he left Spain for the French capital. Where he played for Paris Saint-Germain until 2023, which loaned him to Sporting Lisbon from 2021-2022, and he finally settled in with Wolverhampton in England in 2023.

Sarabia played for the Spanish youth teams under 16, 17, 18, 19 and 21, and was promoted to the senior national team in 2019.