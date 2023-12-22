Belbas: Russia disrupted the supply of fighters to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

General Director of the Ukrainian Armored Vehicles company Vladislav Belbas complained that Moscow constantly prevents Kyiv from purchasing weapons on the world market. As one example, he cited the case when Russia managed to disrupt the purchase abroad of fighter jets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

In one country, on the other side of the planet, we found fighters and began to negotiate a purchase. The seller was ready, the Ministry of Defense confirmed that they were needed. Suddenly one of the letters about this agreement

fell into the hands of the Russians (…). As a result, the deal fell through Vladislav Belbas Director of the company “Ukrainian Armored Vehicles”

According to the top manager, the agreement was terminated due to pressure from Russian diplomats on local officials. “In the end, the agreement fell through because the supplier country changed its mind about offering these fighters,” he complained.

Photo: George Calin / Inquam Photos / Reuters

Earlier in Ukraine the Poles were accused of problems with arms supplies

In early November, Polish cargo carriers blocked four border crossings on the border with Ukraine. They demanded that commercial restrictions be introduced for Ukrainian colleagues and their number limited. The blockade of the border by Poland led to a problem with the supply of military cargo for the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front line.

The head of the Ukrainian “Come Back Alive” Foundation, Taras Chmut, said that due to the blocking of checkpoints by Polish truckers, deliveries of drones, pickup trucks and night vision devices, which are sent to non-governmental organizations, are being delayed.

Related materials:

According to Business Insider, the Poles are also accused of delays in the delivery of pickup trucks, harnesses and parts for drones. The resulting shortage of drones could seriously affect the combat capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, journalists emphasize.

Director of the Kolo Foundation Alexander Zadorozhny clarified that deliveries of drones are delayed by two to three weeks.

According to Ukrainian military officer Alexander, his unit, in particular, is waiting for the delivery of two night vision devices stuck at the Polish-Ukrainian cordon. He accused carriers blockading the border of being out of touch with reality, saying they were “washing their hands in the blood of people who are waiting for the help they need.”

Politicians from many countries condemned arms supplies to Ukraine

The leader of the Dutch far-right Freedom Party (PVV), which won the parliamentary elections, Geert Wilders, spoke out against the Netherlands supplying weapons to Ukraine. “I believe that the Netherlands should not supply them with weapons for defense, because we ourselves have very few weapons (…). In addition, I advocate negotiations between countries, not war,” he explained his position.

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder said that arms supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not contribute to the de-escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. According to him, a cessation of hostilities is possible only through diplomatic means with the mediating role of Germany and France. Co-chair of the opposition party Alternative for Germany, Alice Weidel, added that the German government should adhere to neutrality and stop supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Related materials:

The leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, also did not support the continuation of arms supplies to Ukraine: “Let's immediately stop the massacre by stopping sending weapons and billions just like that.” [президенту Украины Владимиру] Zelensky,” he called.

The head of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, Mauru Vieira, in turn, declared the unacceptability of arms supplies to Ukraine: “Brazil adheres to its position – not to send weapons to the parties to the conflict.”

China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Geng Shuang, also condemned the supply of weapons to Ukraine by Western states. “The constant supply of weapons to the battlefield will only lead to an escalation of the war, causing more casualties among civilians and forcing more people to flee their homes,” he stressed.

In addition, in a number of countries, such as Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Belgium, Poland, and Italy, protests took place against the supply of weapons to Ukraine.