In the final of the tournament hosted by Qatar, substitute Saoud opened the scoring for Algeria with a huge shot from outside the penalty area in the first extra period, after a magical pass from Baghdad Bounedjah, before Yassine Brahimi concluded the meeting with a goal in the last second of the second extra period.

The Algerian fans did not have much hopes for Saoud, who had a volatile professional career and played matches that did not exceed one hand with the national team, before the absence of professionals in Europe opened the door for him to join the “greens” in the Arab Cup.

Saoud began his career in Algeria with Esperance Guelma and from there he moved to ES Setif, where his talent exploded until followers compared him to Argentine star Lionel Messi in terms of playing style and exceptional skill.

And he set out on a professional journey abroad with Al-Ahly of Egypt, and it seemed that the Arab world was on a date with the birth of a promising star, but in the presence of great players in the red team at that period, as well as suffering injuries, the left-handed player did not prove himself in Egypt.

During his time with Al-Ahly, Saoud went out on loan to Al-Arabi Al-Kuwaiti, Al-Ismaili Al-Masry and Mouloudia Algiers, then he went through several short experiences in the Bulgarian League and with the Tunisian Sfaxien, then returned to Algeria with the Sports Defense Club of the municipality of Tajnant and from it to the Union of the capital and then the youth of Belouizdad, where he regained with him Part of his brilliance last season, before he settled in the Saudi Al-Taie, who plays for him now.

After the final match, it seemed that Saoud was the happiest Algerian player, why not, as if he was “born again” in a tournament that witnessed great excitement and top football matches, and was followed by a large audience in the Arab world.

Said Saoud in the press conference after the meeting: “I was very happy. To score a goal in the final of a championship at the level of a world organization. This is the best scenario in my football career. I scored my first goal with the national team and I hope for more titles in the future.”

Then he spoke in statements to the Qatari “Al-Kass” channel after the coronation, saying: “Thank God, I was the reason for the happiness of the Algerian fans and people. I do not wish for a better scenario than this.”

He added, “We are very happy. We dedicate the coronation to the entire Algerian people, and in the future more successes.”

Saoud talked about the pass Bounedjah gave him, saying: “Baghdad is a distinguished player and an integrated striker, who can score and create. Success potential enabled him to give me the pass.”