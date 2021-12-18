After the fool with Udinese, the players and Walter Mazzarri avoid the usual TV tour. The only representative of President Giulini’s company to answer the questions is the sports director Stefano Capozucca. First of all, somewhat surprisingly, it locks the position of the coach Walter Mazzarri.

“We should all be quiet – admits Capozucca – words are not enough to justify such a performance. Apologies go first and foremost to the fans who encouraged us. After a match like this one can only apologize with a certain sense of shame. The only certainty is that Walter Mazzarri remains the Cagliari manager, rather there is someone who is not worthy to wear this shirt and will leave the club. It takes respect, I have seen bad things on and off the pitch. even someone crying at the end of the match and this is a sign of respect. I really think that for some players this was the last match with the Cagliari shirt. “