Santiago Buitrago: the best Colombian in the Tirreno-Adriatico

The Tirreno-Adriatico began this Monday with an individual time trial of 11 kilometers, which was won by Philip Ganna and in which the best Colombian was Santiago Buitrago.

Ganna prevailed with a time of 12 min 28 s., while Buitragó stopped the clock in 13 min 38 sec, beating men like Adam Yates and Wout van Aert.

The Italian set, also, the best time at the intermediate point in which he marked 5 min 24 s.

Other referents

Cousin Roglicwho is doing his first competition in 2023, achieved a figure of 13 min 17 s, on a good day.

The second stage will be this Tuesday between Camaiore and Follonica, 210 kilometers long, on flat terrain, in which Fernando Gaviria and Juan Sebastian Molano they have a lot of chance of victory.

