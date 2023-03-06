Monday, March 6, 2023
Santiago Buitrago: the best Colombian in the Tirreno-Adriatico

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 6, 2023
in Sports
0
Santiago Buitrago: the best Colombian in the Tirreno-Adriatico


close

Santiago Buitrago: the tears of the stage winner of the Giro d'Italia

The best time and first leader, Filippo Ganna.

The Tirreno-Adriatico began this Monday with an individual time trial of 11 kilometers, which was won by Philip Ganna and in which the best Colombian was Santiago Buitrago.

Ganna prevailed with a time of 12 min 28 s., while Buitragó stopped the clock in 13 min 38 sec, beating men like Adam Yates and Wout van Aert.

The Italian set, also, the best time at the intermediate point in which he marked 5 min 24 s.

Other referents

Cousin Roglicwho is doing his first competition in 2023, achieved a figure of 13 min 17 s, on a good day.

The second stage will be this Tuesday between Camaiore and Follonica, 210 kilometers long, on flat terrain, in which Fernando Gaviria and Juan Sebastian Molano they have a lot of chance of victory.


