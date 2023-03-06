NIS America released the opening movie Of CRYMACHINAa sci-fi themed action RPG for PC, Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 arriving in 2023.

There official description of CRYMACHINA reads, in translation: “In modern times, a strange disease has run rampant. A young girl named Lebel Distel, who is on her deathbed, hears a mysterious voice: ‘You have been chosen.’ Caught in the darkness, Leben awakens and finds herself in a dark, post-apocalyptic world, taken in by an android named Enoa.”

“Leben finds herself in Eden, a facility where machines keep running with the goal of creating ‘real humans’ to recreate humanity. Guided by Enoa, Leben is forced to do battle to become a ‘True Human’ .”

“Venture between the battlefields of Eden and the safe haven of the Garden of Imitation. Inside Eden, engage in complex and entertaining battles against mechanical enemies and uncover the mysteries of the dark world. Then return to your base, the Garden of Imitation, to relax, customize your weapons and enjoy the lighthearted and heartwarming conversations between the girls.”

In CRYMACHINA it will be possible to use three main characters. The opening video allows us to get an idea of ​​the atmosphere and themes of the game, but it doesn’t allow us to see the gameplay, which can instead be viewed in the video that you can find below, precisely at minute 55:37.

Images are also available, which you can see below.

